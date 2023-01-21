Bomb Threat: Goa Bound Flight From Moscow Diverted To Uzbekistan

Moscow: A chartered flight from Moscow with 247 people on board to Goa was diverted and landed at Uzbekistan airport safely following a bomb threat.

As per reports, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am. However, the flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space.

“It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned a bomb being planted on the plane,” an official told PTI.

This is the second incident of bomb threat on a Moscow-Goa flight in 11 eleven days. On January 9, a charter flight from Moscow to Goa with 244 passengers and crew made an emergency landing at Jamnagar after the Goa Air Traffic Control received an email claiming a bomb threat onboard the international flight.