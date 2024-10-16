Ahmedabad: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad late Tuesday night following a bomb threat, marking the 12th such incident in the past two days. The aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew, landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Upon receiving the threat, the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) alerted the pilots, who promptly decided to make an emergency landing at the nearest airport. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Security agencies conducted a thorough overnight inspection, but no suspicious items were found. The bomb threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

This incident follows a series of similar threats affecting multiple flights, including an Air India flight to Chicago that was diverted to Canada. Authorities are investigating the source of these threats and have increased security measures to ensure passenger safety.

The flight resumed its journey to Delhi on Wednesday morning after receiving clearance from security personnel.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related