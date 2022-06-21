Bomb Hurled At Grocery Shop Over Past Rivalry In Puri

Puri: With just eight days left for the world-famous Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity in Puri, miscreants are ruling the roost in the Pilgrim town.

According to sources, three unidentified bike-borne miscreants this evening hurled a crude bomb at a grocery shop, belonging to Sakuntala Nayak, located near Bharat Sevashram close to Puri Swargadwar and sped away.

Fortunately, there was no casualty or major damage in the explosion.

If sources are to be believed, the bomb attack was the fallout of a suspected past enmity with the owner of another shop located in front of Sakuntala’s grocery shop.

On intimation, Baliapanda police arrived at the spot and started an investigation. Police are trying to identify the desperadoes who hurled the bomb and fled the spot.