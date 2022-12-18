Bomb Blast Near Iraq’s Kirkuk: Eight Police Officers Killed

Baghdad: At least eight police officers were killed in a bomb blast near Kirkuk. As per reports, the incident occurred after a bomb struck their convoy southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

The blast occurred near the Safra village, which lies about 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, said the source, adding that two other policemen were critically wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants are active in the area.