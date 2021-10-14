Bomb Attack On MLA Mohan Majhi: Three Arrested By Keonjhar Police

Keonjhar: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the bomb attack on MLA Mohan Majhi, Police on Thursday said to have arrested three persons allegedly involved in the attack.

The identity of the arrested accused person is yet to be ascertained. The district police will brief the media in this regard this afternoon.

Last Sunday, Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi was returning from Mandua near Kendujhar town after attending a programme when two miscreants on a motorcycle suddenly hurled a bomb on the MLA’s vehicle. Again they came back and dropped another bomb on the vehicle before speeding away towards Nandipur railway station road through the Haldiatangiri petrol pump road.

Though the miscreants hurled two bombs, the legislator, PSO Bidyadhar Mahanta, PA Shiba Prasad Mahanta, and driver Dalagobinds Mahanta escaped unhurt. However, the vehicle suffered some partial damages.