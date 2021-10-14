Bomb Attack On MLA Mohan Majhi: Five Arrested By Keonjhar Police

Keonjhar: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the bomb attack on MLA Mohan Majhi, Police on Thursday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the attack.

Addressing a press briefing here on Thursday, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the bomb attack on MLA Mohan Majhi was the fall out of a past grudge over some financial transactions and all the five persons involved in the incident have been arrested.

As per police investigation, two of the accused persons identified as Bidyadhar Parida alias Buta and Manmohan Das alias Muna were having some financial issues with the legislator. Accused Butu then sought help from his accomplice Pratap Rout and the both hatched a plan to teach a lesson to the Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi so that they could grease their palm with ill-gotten money.

Muna Das, who was once a very close associate of the MLA but had developed bitterness against Majhi over some issues, the police said.

Both Pratap and Muna acquired five country-made bombs from a person named Mitra of Harichandanpur at a cost of Rs 200 each and kept it at house of one Kharodi Patro of Keonjhar.

On last Sunday, accused Pratap Rout, Raghav Pandey and Munna Das collected 3 bombs from Khirod’s house and used the bike of Munna for committing the crime.

Chief Conspirator Pratap Rout, another conspirator Bidyadhar Patra, Manmohan Patra, who three the bomb, Sarat Jena alias Mitra, who supplied the bomb and Sikhul Sheikh, in house the bombs were prepared, have been arrested.

While police have recovered two live bombs, another accused Raghav Pandey is yet to be arrested, the police said.

Last Sunday, Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi was returning from Mandua near Kendujhar town after attending a programme when two miscreants on a motorcycle suddenly hurled a bomb on the MLA’s vehicle. Again they came back and dropped another bomb on the vehicle before speeding away towards Nandipur railway station road through the Haldiatangiri petrol pump road.

Though the miscreants hurled two bombs, the legislator, PSO Bidyadhar Mahanta, PA Shiba Prasad Mahanta, and driver Dalagobinds Mahanta escaped unhurt. However, the vehicle suffered some partial damages.