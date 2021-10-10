Bomb Attack On BJP Leader Mohan Majhi: Union Minister Seeks Odisha CM’s Intervention For Stern Actions Against Culprits

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the bomb attack on Opposition Chief Whip and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi and sought intervention of Odisha Chief Minister for strict action against the culprits.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister said: I strongly condemn the bomb attack on Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi.”

“Attack on a public representative in broad daylight raises questions on the law and order situation in the state as well as its condition,” Pradhan added.

“Pradhan said that difference of opinion prevails in the democratic structure but a murderous attack on a public representative is a matter of serious concern. Odisha Chief Minister, who is himself in the charge of the Home Department, should intervene in this matter and take stern actions against the culprits,” the Union Minister’s tweet read.

BJP’s Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi escaped unhurt after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at his vehicle. The incident occurred near Mandua under Keonjhar Town police limits today. According to reports, the Keonjhar MLA was returning from a public meeting when two bike-borne miscreants attacked the vehicle with bombs.

While the legislator had a narrow escape, the vehicle got partially damaged in the bombing. Later, Majhi lodged an FIR with Keonjhar Town police and two police teams initiated an inquiry.

