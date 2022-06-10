Bologarh ASI Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe

Khurdha: Vigilance officials today arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) of Bologarh Police Station in Khurdha district on bribery charges. The accused has been identified as Bhagaban Swain.

According to sources, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a woman to help her son and his associate in a case registered earlier at Bologarh Police Station.

Following this, the officials laid a trap and caught Swain red-handed while taking gratification. The cops have also recovered the bribe money from his possession. Further investigation is in progress.