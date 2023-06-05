Bollywood’s Top Sister Jodis Who Give Us Major Sibling Goals

Cinema does run in the blood of some families, and these talented sister duos are proof. Here are some of Bollywood’s top sister Jodis that will give you some serious sibling goals., these starry sister sets arouse the attention of fans who love to know every little detail of their favourite celebrities.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

Bebo and Lolo share a strong bond and are among the most favorite and most famous siblings of Bollywood. Lovingly called as Kapoor sisters, Karisma & Kareena are amongst the most talented heroines of Bollywood. Both of them are immensely popular for their work in Bollywood. This duo has been serving the film industry with their performances for decades. While Karishma Kapoor is one of the finest heroines of 80’s and 90’s, her sister Kareena has charmed the audience since the beginning of the millennium. Both sisters have shown their versatility through their performances in films of every genre.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are the most adorable sisters from the Bollywood Industry. From family outings to supporting each other’s professional moves, the duo always grab headlines with their endearing bond. While on one hand Shamita Shetty has impressed the audience through her varied work over the years, from the YRF debut with Mohabbatein , Reality shows, to recently garnering rave reviews for her movie The Tenant, on the other hand, a woman of many talents, Shilpa Shetty, is an iconic heroine who has not only proven herself in acting but also known for her awareness towards health.

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherji

No matter how busy the two are in their respective projects, the Mukherjee Sisters are always present for their family functions and get togethers. Be it Diwali or Durga Puja, they stick by each other through thick and thin. Kajol and her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji , are avid social media users. They often treat their fans with some adorable clicks of themselves.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Malla and Amu are fondly known as each other’s backbone. Keeping us posted through their social media, the duo is seen in every social event together, be it Malaika’s birthday bash or any girls’ time-out party. They are bold, strong, and confident siblings who go through a rigorous fitness routine together to keep their bodies toned and in shape.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a very close bond. The duo never misses any chance to express their love for one another. They are famous for their spontaneous girl’s trips and luxurious vacations. They are inseparable sisters and can be spotted hanging out on numerous occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a great bond. They are often seen spending quality time with each other on various occasions. While Janhvi Kapoor is already an established actor in Bollywood, younger sister Khushi is yet to make her debut. The sister jodi is often spotted together in and around the city.