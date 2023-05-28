Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Celebrate New Parliament Building Inauguration

New Delhi: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar believe the new Parliament building will contribute towards a “new India” and become a symbol of the country’s growth story.

The Hindi film stars shared a glimpse of the new Parliament house on Twitter on Saturday night and expressed their happiness over its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister praised the two actors for sharing their thoughts on the new building.

“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride,” Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video featuring his voice over.

The parliament is to the nation what soul is to the body, the 57-year-old actor said in the clip with the famous “Swades” track “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” playing in the background.

“My sincere prayers that the soul of democracy remains robust in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come. May this new abode of democracy build a new age that is renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all.

“A new parliament for a new India but with the same age old dream — the glory of India, of our nation. Jai Hind!” SRK said.

PM Modi hailed Shah Rukh for beautifully expressing his thoughts about the new Parliament building.

“The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride” the prime minister tweeted.

Akshay also shared the video with a personalised voice over.

“Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride” he tweeted.

The actor, who grew up in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi, said as a kid he used to notice that the majority of the buildings near India Gate were constructed by the British.

“Today, on seeing this brand new and grand new building my heart is filled with pride. The Indian Parliament is a temple of democracy. It is a symbol of new India. An India, which is not only at the forefront of culture and heritage, but also marching ahead in the world with its progress,” he said in the clip.

The actor congratulated PM Modi for “making this day possible”. “God bless India with more and more progress in the years to come,” he added.