Bollywood Mourns The Death Of Renowned Vocalist KK

New Delhi: A sudden demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who is popularly known as KK has left everyone shocked.

Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Rahul Vaidya, among others, took to social media to mourn his demise.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar

<>

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

</>

Shreya Ghoshal

<>

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

</>

Vishal Dadlani

Harshdeep Kaur

Shekhar Ravjiani