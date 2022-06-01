KK
Bollywood Mourns The Death Of Renowned Vocalist KK

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: A sudden demise of renowned singer  Krishnakumar Kunnath, who is popularly known as KK has left everyone shocked.

Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani and Rahul Vaidya, among others, took to social media to mourn his demise.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar

Shreya Ghoshal

Vishal Dadlani

Harshdeep Kaur

Shekhar Ravjiani

