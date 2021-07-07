Bollywood Mourns Demise Of ‘Tragedy King’ Dilip Kumar

Mumbai: Tragedy King of Bollywood, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital this morning after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their favorite memories with Dilip Kumar and paid tribute to the actor in their own special way.

Many film personalities have extended their condolences, taking to social media platforms.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened …”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures with Dilip Kumar and wrote on Instagram, “Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had the tremendous honor of sharing screen-space with him in 3 of my most memorable films…He was and will always be the finest & greatest actor of our industry for me…he has inspired generations of artists. Rest in peace Dilip Sahab. You remain in our minds and hearts forever…”

“Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history… One such legend was Dilip saab for the world of cinema,” tweeted actor Madhuri Dixit sharing pictures.

Sanjay Dutt dropped a picture with the late actor on Instagram and said, “So many special moments with Dilip Saab… he was like a father figure in my life. A huge loss for the film fraternity and for all of us, we have lost a legend today. My deepest condolences to Sairaji, may God give her strength in this tough time.”

#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend ♥️ My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rg2UlAwubh — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) July 7, 2021

I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception,the guests went mad, especially the women,the stage broke! there was hysteria.#LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family.His legacy continues — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) July 7, 2021

