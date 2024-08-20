Bollywood Biopic on Iconic Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Announced

Mumbai: The legacy of Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s most beloved cricketers, is set to be immortalized on the big screen.

Echoing the success of the MS Dhoni biopic, the revelation of Yuvraj Singh’s biopic has stirred excitement throughout the cricketing fraternity.

The film, yet to be named, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series alongside Ravi Bhagchandka’s 200 Not Out Cinema, aims to encapsulate Singh’s distinguished career, his courageous fight against cancer, and his remarkable return to cricket.

The biopic of Yuvraj Singh is not merely a homage to a cricket icon; it’s a festivity of a journey that has motivated countless lives. Renowned for his forceful batting, Singh immortalized himself in cricket lore with his six consecutive sixes in an over against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

This monumental feat not only affirmed his status as one of the preeminent T20 players but also marked a pivotal epoch in Indian cricket.

Bhushan Kumar, acclaimed for producing hits like Drishyam 2 and Kabir Singh, shared his enthusiasm for portraying Yuvraj’s odyssey on the silver screen. “Yuvraj Singh’s life story is a riveting tale of determination, victory, and fervour. His evolution from an aspiring cricketer to a cricketing champion, and thereafter a champion in life, is profoundly stirring. I am eager to present a narrative that deserves to be conveyed and experienced on the big screen,” stated Kumar.