Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Indian Actor Sonu Sood at Naveen Niwas on 28-5-2022. (Image Source: CMO)
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Calls On Odisha CM

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the Odisha CM said that it was a pleasure meeting actor Sonu Sood, who was in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik appreciated the actor for his efforts in helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic and also encouraged him to explore Odisha’s rich heritage & natural beauty.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented Sonu Sood a jersey of the Indian Hockey team of which Odisha is the sponsor for men’s and women’s teams. Secretary to CM(5T) VK Pandian was also present during the meeting.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Actor Sonu Sood at Naveen Niwas on 28-5-2022. (PC: CMO, Odisha)
