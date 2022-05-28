Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Calls On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the Odisha CM said that it was a pleasure meeting actor Sonu Sood, who was in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik appreciated the actor for his efforts in helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic and also encouraged him to explore Odisha’s rich heritage & natural beauty.

Here’s the CM’s Tweet:-

It was a pleasure meeting actor @SonuSood who was in #Bhubaneswar. Appreciate his efforts in helping people during the #COVID19 pandemic. Encouraged him to explore #Odisha’s rich heritage & natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/zdi8yO9BbX — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 28, 2022

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented Sonu Sood a jersey of the Indian Hockey team of which Odisha is the sponsor for men’s and women’s teams. Secretary to CM(5T) VK Pandian was also present during the meeting.