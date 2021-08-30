Bolero Overturns In Odisha’s Koraput, 15 Injured

Koraput: At least 15 people were injured in a road mishap after a bolero overturned near Ambiliambaguda chhak in Koraput district early morning on Monday.

The vehicle carrying women and some children among other passengers was en route to Jeypore from Dasamantapur when it met with an accident and overturned onto the roadside.

Local and passersby jumped to the rescue of the wounded people at the mishap site. As many as five people reportedly critically injured in the accident have been shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital.