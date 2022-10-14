Bolangir: Two Teachers Suspended For Consuming Liquor In School

Bolangir: Consuming alcohol in school has cost two teachers dear as authorities placed them under suspension for such illegal and unethical act on school premises.

The incident took place Matupali School in the district. According to reports, two teachers, Jaydev Bishi and Sanjit Dora of Dumerapeta primary school consumed alcohol at a feast organized in Matupali School. Both the teachers were not able to attend classes in an inebriated condition. They also vomited in the school under the influence of alcohol.

Students narrated the happening before their guardians who rushed to the school and protested such activities. They also demanded strict action against the erring teachers.

The agitating villagers locked the gate of the school and stage a protest. The matter came to the notice of the Collector who directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to investigate it and submit a report.

During investigation, the BEO found them involved in such unethical practice and suspended them from the service.