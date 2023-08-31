Bolangir: Three Critical In Clash Over Past Enmity, Shifted To VIMSAR Hospital

Bolangir: As many as three persons were critically injured in a clash over past enmity at Kandhapalipada village in Bolangir district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, Rajeev Panda of Burpalipada, Babulu Nanda of Talpalipada and Prem Sahu of Kandhapalipada entered into a fight following which three of them sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

As per reports, Rajeev and Babulu had gone to Kandhapalipada at 8 pm today, when Prem, who had recently returned from jail on bail for attacking a youth, attacked the duo with an axe. But Rajeev and Babulu managed to overpower him and attacked him with the same axe by snatching it away from him but with injuries.

As a result, the trio was seriously injured and Town police admitted them to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital. However, the doctors referred them to VIMSAR in Burla as their condition was serious. The injured persons have been shifted to Burla in ambulances by the family members.

It is known that during the last winter, Prem Sahu attacked a young man with a machete after failing to extort money from him at a local fair. Following this he was sent to jail. However, after he was released on bail last month and when he saw Rajeev and Babulu in his village, he attacked them with an axe to vent his anger and take revenge.

IIC Biswajit Manbodh said that cases have been registered after written complaints from both sides and an investigation is underway.