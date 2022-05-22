Bolangir Series Accident: 3 Detained As Cops Suspect Murder Conspiracy

Bolangir: Police have detained three persons including the alleged mastermind behind the series of accidents in front of RTO office square in Bolangir in which a mason died and another sustained grievous injuries.

According to reports, police have detained a hardcore criminal, Chitta Mohanty, and two others persons suspected to be involved in the case.

Reports said, a mini-truck caused a series of crashes near the RTO office yesterday in which Srikant Bagh, a mason from Bargarh district, was killed and another, Sananda Naik (Sanu), who was riding pillion on the bike, was seriously injured in the accident.

Initially, Town Police had registered an accident case. However, today, Sanu’s father lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Chitta Mohanty was trying to eliminate his son over a long-standing land dispute. But, Bagh fell prey and lost his life while his son escaped with serious injuries.

Following this, the case took the angle of planned murder. While, Sananda is undergoing treatment, the accused, Chitta Mohanty, who was driving the mini-truck, was also injured after a collision with another truck.

Mohanty was initially admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, in Bolangir. Somehow he devised a plan to flee to Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment and was on his way when police caught him in Therubali in Rayagada, sources said.

This morning, Mohanty was again admitted to Bolangir Hospital for further treatment. Two others suspects are also under detention and are being questioned about their involvement in the alleged murder plot, said SDPO Toofan Bagh. He added that a case (253/2022) has been registered in this regard and three suspects are being interrogated.

It may be mentioned here that Sananda Naik’s elder brother also had an accident near the RTO office square eight days ago and is being treated at Bargarh Bikash Hospital.