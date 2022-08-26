Bolangir: School headmaster suspended over alleged sexual harassment complaints

Bolangir: The headmaster of a primary school in Deogaon of Bolangir district block was on Thursday placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing five girl students of Class VI. He was also detained by police later in the day.

The accused has been identified as Biswanath Budhia, headmaster of the Model Upper Primary School at Mursingha.

The girls claimed that the HM called them to his chamber and sexually exploited them. The matter came to the light after the students narrated their ordeal to their parents.

The incident has sparked outrage in the village.

Deogaon Block Education Officer (BEO) along with the local police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate locals.