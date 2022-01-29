Bolangir Police Nabs Eight Dacoits For Armed Robberies From Houses

Saintala: Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the case of armed robbery from a house in Dunguripali village under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district with the arrested eight members of a dacoity gang.

Titilagarh SDPO Surendranath Shatapathi told a press conference at Saintala police station today about the arrest made in the case. The arrested persons were identified as Natha Selma, Mantu Tandi, Bhupati Bhoi, Kalia Tandi, Pradeep Bhoi, Jaya Bibhar, Arjun Bhoi, and Managobinda Rana, the police official informed.

Police found a pistol, two machettes, iron rods, two wooden sticks, two iron bars for breaking doors, chili powder, a gaslighter, three bikes, seven mobile phones, and some gold ornaments.

Following directions from Bolangir SP, a team was formed under the supervision of Titilagarh SDPO Surendranath Shatapathi, including Saintala IIC Abani Sahu, Titilagarh ICC Ranjan Bariha, SIs, and ASIs to nab the dacoits.

On Friday night, the police team raided Belgaon high school playground when the gang had assembled to execute a new robbery plan and nabbed all the eight on the spot. During interrogation, they confessed to having committed armed robberies in two houses including in the Dunguripali village. The accused persons have been forwarded to the court, the police said.