Bolangir Police Files Charge Sheet Mamita Meher Murder Case

Bolangir: Just four days before the end of the 120-day period, Bolangir police on Friday filed the charge sheet in Mamita Meher murder case against prime accused Gobinda Sahu and his driver Radhe in Bangomunda JMFC court.

According to reports, police have submitted the charge sheet with more than 2000 pages.

Mamita, a 26-year-old teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi was killed on October 8. Subsequently, her charred body was found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school.

Police had arrested the prime accused Gobind Sahu and Sahu’s driver Radhe for the brutal murder on October 19.