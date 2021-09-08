Bolangir: PEO In Vigilance Net

Bolangir: Vigilance officials on Wednesday conducted a raid on Biswanbar Bhoi, a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Muribahal in Bolangir district in connection with charges of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income levelled against him.

As per reports, a 30-member team led by vigilance DSP, Sadanand Pani conducted raids at several places including his parental house, his residence, and office.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway and calculation of the value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be completed.