Bolangir: Man, two daughters killed after being hit, dragged by speeding bus

Bolangir: A man and his two daughters were killed after being hit by a speeding bus in front of the Puintala Tehsil Office between Bolangir-Sonepur National Highway–57 on Tuesday.

Following the accident, the locals vandalised the bus and blocked the highway demanding compensation. Reportedly, the administration has given Rs 20,000 as aid from the Red Cross fund to the family of the deceased.

According to reports, Binapani Pandey of Brahmanipali village under Puintala block was en route to the block office along with his two daughters on a motorcycle this morning to update their Aadhar cards. While they were halting on the roadside near the Puintala tehsil office, a bus named Ganapati coming from Sonepur side hit their motorcycle from behind.

The collision was so intense that Binapani was thrown to a distance and his daughters, Sikha and Rekha were dragged by the bus for about 500 meters.

While Rekha died on the spot, Binapani and Sikha were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Soon, Sikha was first shifted to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla where she succumbed to death.

Similarly, When Binapani’s condition deteriorated, he was also referred to Burla. However, he breathed his last on the way to Burla.

On the other hand, the driver of the bus which had caused the accident managed the escape from the scene and immediately surrendered at the nearby Puintala police station. Meanwhile, the locals vandalised bus and blocked the National Highway-57 in front of the tehsil office. Later, the police seized the bus and started investigation.