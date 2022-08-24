Bolangir: Loisingha IIC Caught By Vigilance While Taking Rs 20K Bribe

Bolangir: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended Inspector–In–Charge (IIC) of Loisingha police station in Bolangir district was caught bribe of Rs 20,000 from a licenced foreign liquor shop owner.

The accused IIC Sangram Keshri Pattnaik was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.20,000 from a licenced foreign liquor shop owner to not take any adverse action against him and his liquor business.

“The entire bribe amount of Rs.20,000 has been recovered from IIC Pattnaik, and seized.,” Vigilance said in a brief press note.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S case no 29/2022 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and further investigation is in progress against IIC Pattnaik. Detailed report follows, the Vigilance added.