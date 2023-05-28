Bolangir: Jilted Lover Sets House On Fire; Woman, Her Mother & Brother Escape With Burn Injuries

Bolangir: A woman, her mother and younger brother sustained burn injuries after her boyfriend allegedly doused them with an inflammable liquid and set them on fire along with their house. The incident has been reported from Radharanipada area in Bolangir district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Swastik Raman Das who now lives in Cuttack. The victim woman, identified as Minki Kaleth, is now posted as a community health officer in Malpada village under Lathor police station of Khaprakhol block of Balangir district.

The duo fell in love with each other while they were working as colleague at a hospital in Bargarh. After three year of the love relationship, Minki, however, refused to marry Swastik following which the latter was angry on her.

On Saturday, the jilted lover reached Minki’s rented house in Lathor Radhakrishnapada at around 1 pm in an inebriated condition. After entering the house, he doused the trio with an inflammable liquid and tried to burn them alive.

However, when he was trying to escape the spot, some locals caught him, and beat him blue before handing him over to the police.

In the meanwhile, the victims managed to save their lived by locking themselves in the bathroom but sustained burn injuries in the fire.

Reportedlty, Lathor police reached the spot and rescued three people in critical condition and brought them to Khaprakhol Hospital. Later they were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir.

While, the accused was also admitted to Khaprakhol Hospital, a case (63/23) has been registered by Lathor police station in this regard.