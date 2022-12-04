Bolangir: IIC Caught Taking Rs 25K Bribe To Hush Up Case

Kantabanji: Bolangir’s Sindhekela police station Inspector In Charge (IIC) Alok Behera was on Sunday caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe from a person to hush up a case.

According to reports, Bargarh vigilance team caught the IIC red-handed while demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000 to from a bank employee Ajit Kumar Ghadei.

The police officer had demanded illegal gratification to remove Ghadei name from the charge sheet of a case registered in 2020.

On the basis of a complaint by Ghadei, Vigilance sleuths apprehended Sindhekela PS IIC Alok Behera and seized the bribe money from his possession.

Following this, the Vigilance is carrying out searches at various locations including the accused IIC’s chamber in the Police Station and official residence in the DA angle.