Bolangir Forester Held On Bribery Charges

Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths caught a Forester red-handed under Bangomunda Forest Range of Bolangir district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.1,00,300.

The arrestee has been identified as Harihar Swain.

Reportedly, Swain had allegedly demanded the money from labourers working under different projects of the Forest Department. The cops have also recovered the entire bribe money from his possession.

A case in this regard has been registered under section 7 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station.