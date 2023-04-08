Bolangir fake certificate racket: Four accused sent to jail as remand ends

Bolangir: The four accused persons in the Bolangir fake certificate racket were sent to jail after the Crime Branch remand period came to end on Saturday.

The accused—Manoj Mishra, Alok Udagada, Tribihari and Paresh Budek—were produced in the SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sources said the probe agency has retrieved vital clues from the accused persons during remand. The accused and those, who purchased the fake certificates, were questioned face to face during remand period.

The CB attached property of Manoj Mishra, prime accused in the racket, on Friday.

On Friday, the Crime Branch attached four plots, bank deposits and other property belonging to mastermind Mishra. The property attached by the Crime Branch is to the tune of more than Rs 1 crore, sources said.