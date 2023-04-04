Bolangir fake certificate racket: Crime Branch allowed to take 4 accused on 3-day remand

Bolangir: The SDJM Court in Bolangir today granted permission to Crime Branch to take the four accused on 3-day remand in connection with the fake certificate racket.

In order to ascertain facts, elicit further information and the detail modus operandi of then fake certificate racket, the CID CB had sought 5-day remand of the prime accused Manoj Mishra, his close associate Alok Ranjan Udgata and two candidates, Tribihari Panda and Pares Budek, who by utilizing the forged documents had applied for the govt. job and were arrested.

Accordingly, the CID CB today prayed the Hon’ble SDJM Bolangir for 5 days police remand of UTPs Manoja Mishra, Alok Ranjan Udgata, Tribihari Panda and Pares Budek. However, the court has allowed 3 days police remand of all the four w.e.f 05.04.2023.

Residential houses of both Manoj Mishra and Alok Ranjan Udgata have been thoroughly searched for locating incriminating materials. During investigation the role of the family members in assisting the accused persons in laundering the money earned through fraud has been examined. Close family members of both Manoj Mishra and Alok Ranjan Udgata have also been summoned for examination.

CID Crime Branch P.S Case No. 05 /2023 and 06 /2023 corresponding to Bolangir Town P.S Case No. 141 Dtd. 24.03.2023 U/S 467/468/471/34 IPC and 143 Dtd. 26.03.2023 U/S 420/465/467/4681471/34 IPC respectively, has been registered in this regard.