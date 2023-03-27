Bolangir fake certificate case: Over 20 arrested; certificates, computers seized

Bolangir: Over 20 arrested and cash worth over Rs 3.5 lakh seized; certificates of 40 reputed colleges and universities, computers, xerox machines, printers and fake stamps seized in the Bolangir fake certificate case.

“A special team will be formed to probe the case. One certificate was being sold for Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh even up to Rs 5 lakh. The racket was going on for more than 7/8 years. More arrests will be made,” said SP Nitin Kusalkar.

Police have also detained the proprietor of the coaching centre Manoj Mishra and his accomplice Alok Udgata in this connection.

“After receiving a complaint from the superintendent of Balangir post office, we activated our intelligence network. After a tip-off about the fake certificate racket operating from a coaching centre, we conducted a raid and seized many gadgets, documents and printing materials from the facility,” said Nitin Kusalkar, Bolangir SP.