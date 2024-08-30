Bolangir Ex-DM Gets 2-Yr RI in DA Case

Bolangir: Madan Mohan Parichha, Ex-Divisional Manager in Bolangir district has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years for possession of disproportionate assets.

Today, Parichha, Ex-Divisional Manager (Retired), Kendu Leaf, Odisha Forest Development Corporation, Bolangir, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988 for possession of disproportionate assets (DA), was convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and fine.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Sri Madan Mohan Parichha, Ex-DM (Retired), OFDC, Bolangir following his conviction.