Bolangir: Deputy ranger in vigilance net

Bolangir: A deputy ranger of Bolangir forest department landed in the Vigilance net over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The deputy ranger has been identified as Keshab Nayak.

Four teams of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous searches at five places including Nayak’s residential house, his houses at Bargarh, Sonepur and Sambalpur, and his office chamber.

Vigilance officers also seized cash, gold ornaments and several documents during the raid.

However, Nayak has refuted the allegations stating that he had accumulated most of his property during the course of his job and with the assist of his wife’s income, sources said.