Bolangir: Body Found From Nursery, Murder Suspected

Patanagarh: The body of a man missing since Saturday was found from a nursery at Taala village here under Belpada police limits in Bolangir.

Purrussottam Behera of the same village had left home at 11 am on Saturday and didn’t return home.

His father said Purussottam had received a call from one from neighboring village inviting him for feast. Purussottam went out of the home but didn’t return.

Family members launched a search and found his body lying in a pool of blood at the nursery today.

A deep cut mark was found on his neck and body was covered with his pant while the nude body was recovered.

One being informed, police and scientific team reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Police detained two persons suspecting their involvement in the death case. Further investigation is underway.