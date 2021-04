Bolangir: An Ayurvedic doctor in Odisha’s Bolangir district succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Dilip Sarangi of Sagarpada here. He was 56.

Reportedly, Sarangi, working as an Ayurvedic doctor at Raximunda Primary Health Centre (PHC), tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, he was being shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, he breathed his last on the way to the hospital.