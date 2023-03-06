Bolangir Admin Extends All Help to Orphaned Siblings after Chief Secy’s Intervention

Bhubaneswar: After coming to know about the plight of three orphaned children, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena ordered the district administration of Bolangir to investigate and take action immediately.

Accordingly, on the advice of District Collector Chanchal Rana, the District Child Protection Team, Child Welfare Committee Chairman Lambodar Deep and Patnagarh BDO Sumant Kumar visited to Ranidarha village of Mundamohula panchayat and met the three orphaned children. The officials interacted with them and assured them all of the help from the government.

The three orphans are aged 13,15, and 20 years. Their father Sadashiv Mausia, a daily wage earner, passed away in 2021. After that, their mother Sebati Mausia used to take care of the children. However, on the 19th of last February, Sebati passed away while undergoing treatment at Patnagarh Sub-divisional Hospital leaving the three children orphaned.

In the meanwhile, the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee in virtual mode. According to the instructions of the committee, arrangements have been made to keep the younger girl child and boy child in a children’s home under the Mission Vatsalya Yojana. All arrangements for their care and education will be made there. The 15-year-old boy will appear for his matriculation examination this year at Maneipada High School and the younger girl child will appear for her 8th standard annual examination in the same school. After the examination, both the brother-sister duo will be sent to an orphanage. Until the examination, the children will be under the guardianship of their sibling brother and sister-in-law.

Apart from these arrangements, Patnagarh BDO has included children in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, in which, they will get 35 kg of rice per month. Besides, the children have been included in the ‘Aasirvaad scheme’. Financial assistance has been provided to them through bank accounts.

The eldest girl child who has passed Plus 2, will be imparted skill development training by including her in the Odisha Livelihoods Mission to make her self-reliant and industry ready, said BDO Kumbhar.

The family is also included in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY). The district administration is making coordinated arrangements for the care, protection, education and future livelihood of the orphaned children.

The Chief Secretary thanked the local administration for reaching out to the children in need and thanked the media representatives for bringing the issue to the fore.Bolangir Admin