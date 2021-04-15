BOI’s Turumunga Branch Closed For 48 Hrs

Keonjhar: Keeping in view the detection of COVID positive cases, the Bank Of India’s (BOI) Turumunga branch in Keonjhar was closed for 48 hours.

As per reports, two staff including a field officer of the bank at Turumunga branch had tested for Covid-19 after developing some symptoms and their reports came positive today.

All primary contacts of the COVID-19 patient from the branch office have been directed to undergo COVID-19 test.

The customers who also came in contact of the COVID-19 infected staff were also asked to test themselves. The branch will reopen after sanitation as per COVID-19 protocols.