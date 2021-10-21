Body With Gunshot Wound Recovered From Ib River Banks

Jharsuguda: The body of a man with gunshot wound was recovered from near Ib River under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Jha, a resident of Lakhisarai in Bihar. He was staying at Kalinagar in Brajrajnagar.

As soon the matter came to fore, police along with the scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest that the man was killed over past enmity.