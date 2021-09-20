Body recovered from Bhubaneswar drain

Bhubaneswar: After hour-long seach operation, the fire services personnel today recovered a body from a drain near Panchasakha Nagar area if Bhubaneswar.

Though the deceased is yet to be identified, it is being suspected that dead might be one Jyotirmaya Behera, who was reportedly swept away near Lane.7 of Shatabdi Nagar Bank Colony in Siripur area while he was going to tuition on his bicycle in the afternoon on Sunday.

Following speculations, Jyotirmaya’s family members have been alerted and were called in for identification.

Besides, the body has been taken to Capital hospital for postmortem.

On the other hand, Khandagiri IIC and scientific team have sprung in to action.