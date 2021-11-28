Body Of Youth Recovered From Drain In Odisha Capital

Bhubaneswar: Police have recovered the body of a youth from a drain in front of a private school in the Sahid Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning.

The youth has been identified as Sambhunath Barik who was working in a saloon at Patharbandh Basti in the city.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some passerby spotted the body floating in the drain and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. While the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.