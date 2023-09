Bhubaneswar: A youth’s body was recovered near the roadside of master canteen area in Bhubaneswar today morning.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. It is alleged that some people came in a jeep and dumped the body on the road-side and fled from the scene.

On seeing the body,the shop owners informed the police about it. On being informed the commissionerate police reached the spot and initiated a probe.