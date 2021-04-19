Body Of Unidentified Youth Found On Railway Tracks

Jajpur: The dead body of a youth was found on railway tracks near Chandikhol in Jajpur district on Monday. The identity of the deceased has yet to be ascertained.

Locals spotted the lifeless body and immediately alerted the GRP about the same. The Government Railway Police (GRP), which retrieved the body, has lodged an unnatural death case in this connection.

The exact cause of the death is not known, preliminary investigation suggests that he might have died after being hit by a train.