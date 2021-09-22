Body Of Soldier Found In J&K Who Went Missing Since August 2020

Srinagar: A soldier in 162 Battalion of Territorial Army, who went missing thirteen months ago, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the decomposed body of Shakir Manzoor Wagey, rifleman of 162 Battalion of Territorial Army found near BSNL tower in the village.

Shakir Manzoor, a resident of Harmain village of Shopian, went missing on the evening of August 2 in 2020. His vehicle was also found abandoned on that day in the area.

The body was taken into possession by the police for identification and later it was identified as that of a missing TA soldier, reports said.