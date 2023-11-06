Body of pregnant woman found in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a pregnant woman has been found along the roadside of a village of Bhadrak district.

The deceased woman was identified as Tapaswini Das, the second wife of Sipun Das of Napang Kabisahi village under Bhandaripokhari police station limits of Bhadrak.

As per reports, Tapaswini, who hailed from Napang village, had a love marriage with Sipun a year back.

The family members of Tapaswini has levelled murder allegations against her husband and in-laws, who had been torturing her soon after her marriage.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to post-mortem and initiated investigation.