Body of Missing Minor Girl Found Inside Abandoned House in Balasore

Balasore: The dead body of a missing minor girl was found inside an abandoned house in the Balgopalpur industrial area under Remuna police limits in Balasore district on Friday.

Based on the information provided, a youth from Nuapadhi Panchayat was accused of abducting a minor girl last Tuesday.

The father of the girl filed a missing person report at the Remuna police station. The investigation persisted, and the body of the kidnapped girl was discovered in a three-story building within the industrial area last evening.

SP Sagarika Nath arrived at the scene after being notified of the incident during the night and conducted an investigation. The building and the body were secured by a police team and industrial security throughout the night. The scientific team arrived today and carried out their investigation.

Reports indicate that the accused youth is currently detained by the police. There are suspicions that the girl was subjected to rape and murder.