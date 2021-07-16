Body Of Minor Recovered In Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a missing minor who went missing, was found at Kathajodi River in Cuttack. The deceased has been identified as Sujit Mohanty alias Mangu, son of Mitu Mohanty.

According to available information, Mangu was playing Free-Fire game with his friends by sitting on the railway track on the Kathajodi Bridge when the train came on its track. While three of them escaped unhurt while Mangu fell into the river after being hit by the train.

On being informed, police along with the fire personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. After pertinent efforts, the firefighters managed to fished out the body of the minor boy.