Body of minor girl recovered in Jeypore

Koraput: Mystery shrouded the death of a minor girl whose body was recovered from Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore in Koraput district.

Reportedly, locals spotted the lifeless body floating in the lake near the Jayanagar shoreline today and immediately alerted the police.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

She was identified as the daughter of one Sunadhar Nayak of Gouda Sahi. She had left the house at around 6 PM yesterday to visit a shop but did not return home.