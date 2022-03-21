Body Of Medical Student Killed In Ukraine Reaches Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mortal remains of Indian medical killed, who was killed in Russian shelling in a war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in Bengaluru on Monday. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone. Naveen was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district.

Naveen’s family member and Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the Bengaluru airport at midnight to receive the body. They paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains.

“I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It’s unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling,” CM Bommai said wrote in a letter.

The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.