Body Of Man Found Hanging In Keonjhar Village

Keonjhar: The body of a man was found hanging from a tree at Bhusunga locality of Bhadra Sahi panchayat under Barbil police limits in Keonjhar district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body hanging from the tree and immediately alerted the local police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

An investigation has been initiated in this regard. However, the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained.