Body of Juvenile Undertrial from Nabarangpur found hanging in washroom of stay home

Bhawanipatna: The body of a minor boy from Kukudabai village in Nabarangpur was found hanging in the washroom of stay home in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday.

Bhawanipatna Sadar police informed that the victim was 16 years old.

According to reports, the teenager was staying in the stay home since August 12 this year in connection with a rape case.