Body Of A Youth With Throat Slit Found In Rayagada

Rayagada: A youth hailing from Raghubari village under Ambadola police limit in Rayagada was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Dangari of the same village.

According to sources, the matter came to light when locals spotted a body in a pool of blood that was lying before a shop in the village.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body. Subsequently, an investigation was initiated and the body was sent for postmortem.

Primary investigation of police reveals that someone has killed the man slitting his throat over suspected past enmity, sources said.